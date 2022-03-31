Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) went down by -1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.14. The company’s stock price has collected -0.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE :ORCC) Right Now?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Owl Rock Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $15.64, which is $0.82 above the current price. ORCC currently public float of 390.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORCC was 1.96M shares.

ORCC’s Market Performance

ORCC stocks went down by -0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.07% and a quarterly performance of 2.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.53% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.99% for ORCC stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORCC

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORCC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ORCC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORCC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

ORCC Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -1.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORCC fell by -0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, Owl Rock Capital Corporation saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORCC starting from Weiler Melissa, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $14.71 back on Nov 08. After this action, Weiler Melissa now owns 20,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, valued at $147,069 using the latest closing price.

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C, the 10% Owner of Owl Rock Capital Corporation, sale 124,437 shares at $14.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF C is holding 39,139,093 shares at $1,855,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.33 for the present operating margin

+71.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stands at +64.09. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 4.90 for asset returns.