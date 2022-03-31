Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) went up by 4.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/20 that Hong Kong Wins More Listings of U.S.-Traded Chinese Firms

Is It Worth Investing in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ :HTHT) Right Now?

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 97.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Huazhu Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $294.77, which is $17.01 above the current price. HTHT currently public float of 322.85M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTHT was 2.04M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stocks went up by 3.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.00% and a quarterly performance of -3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Huazhu Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.22% for HTHT stocks with a simple moving average of -21.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTHT reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for HTHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 24th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HTHT, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

HTHT Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT rose by +3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.47. In addition, Huazhu Group Limited saw -8.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+11.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huazhu Group Limited stands at -3.64. The total capital return value is set at -1.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96.

Based on Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 403.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.15. Total debt to assets is 69.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 313.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.