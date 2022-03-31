Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for PROG Holdings Inc. (PRG)

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) went up by 4.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.73. The company’s stock price has collected -3.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PRG) Right Now?

PROG Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRG is at 1.96.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

PRG currently public float of 54.21M and currently shorts hold a 8.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRG was 716.62K shares.

PRG’s Market Performance

PRG stocks went down by -3.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.04% and a quarterly performance of -38.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.06% for PROG Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.11% for PRG stocks with a simple moving average of -31.55% for the last 200 days.

PRG Trading at -13.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRG rose by +5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.63. In addition, PROG Holdings Inc. saw -38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRG starting from CURLING DOUGLAS C, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $43.11 back on Aug 09. After this action, CURLING DOUGLAS C now owns 21,773 shares of PROG Holdings Inc., valued at $107,775 using the latest closing price.

Garner Brian, the Chief Financial Officer of PROG Holdings Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $42.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Garner Brian is holding 17,257 shares at $107,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRG

Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 16.50 for asset returns.