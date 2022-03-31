Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) went down by -6.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $237.86. The company’s stock price has collected -1.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Five Below’s Outlook Misses Estimates and the Stock Is Dropping

Is It Worth Investing in Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ :FIVE) Right Now?

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FIVE is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Five Below Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $221.58, which is $69.15 above the current price. FIVE currently public float of 54.70M and currently shorts hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FIVE was 802.47K shares.

FIVE’s Market Performance

FIVE stocks went down by -1.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.27% and a quarterly performance of -22.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Five Below Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.60% for FIVE stocks with a simple moving average of -14.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for FIVE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $200 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FIVE reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for FIVE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to FIVE, setting the target price at $214 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

FIVE Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVE fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.98. In addition, Five Below Inc. saw -22.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVE starting from SPECTER ERIC M, who sale 9,900 shares at the price of $187.73 back on Jun 22. After this action, SPECTER ERIC M now owns 31,566 shares of Five Below Inc., valued at $1,858,527 using the latest closing price.

Romanko Michael, the CMO of Five Below Inc., sale 2,427 shares at $195.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that Romanko Michael is holding 12,529 shares at $473,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

+29.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Below Inc. stands at +6.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.16. Equity return is now at value 27.30, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Five Below Inc. (FIVE), the company’s capital structure generated 125.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.73. Total debt to assets is 42.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.