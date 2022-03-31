Here’s Our Rant About Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) went up by 5.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.94. The company’s stock price has collected 8.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RUBY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUBY is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $15.53 above the current price. RUBY currently public float of 84.06M and currently shorts hold a 11.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUBY was 727.74K shares.

RUBY’s Market Performance

RUBY stocks went up by 8.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.38% and a quarterly performance of -45.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.57% for Rubius Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.01% for RUBY stocks with a simple moving average of -63.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUBY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RUBY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for RUBY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUBY reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for RUBY stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to RUBY, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

RUBY Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares surge +15.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUBY rose by +8.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. saw -43.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUBY starting from CAGNONI PABLO J, who sale 6,730 shares at the price of $6.57 back on Feb 01. After this action, CAGNONI PABLO J now owns 35,520 shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., valued at $44,236 using the latest closing price.

Turka Laurence A., the Chief Scientific Officer of Rubius Therapeutics Inc., sale 2,517 shares at $6.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Turka Laurence A. is holding 4,921 shares at $16,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUBY

Equity return is now at value -81.20, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.63.