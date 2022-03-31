Here’s Our Rant About Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) went up by 2.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.23. The company’s stock price has collected 1.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE :NUVB) Right Now?

NUVB currently public float of 121.21M and currently shorts hold a 12.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUVB was 892.79K shares.

NUVB’s Market Performance

NUVB stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.82% and a quarterly performance of -35.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for Nuvation Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.94% for NUVB stocks with a simple moving average of -33.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUVB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUVB stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for NUVB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NUVB in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $16 based on the research report published on October 15th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUVB reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NUVB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to NUVB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

NUVB Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUVB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUVB rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Nuvation Bio Inc. saw -36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUVB starting from Omega Fund V, L.P., who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $10.07 back on Dec 15. After this action, Omega Fund V, L.P. now owns 22,957,340 shares of Nuvation Bio Inc., valued at $5,035,000 using the latest closing price.

Omega Fund V, L.P., the 10% Owner of Nuvation Bio Inc., sale 1,400,000 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Omega Fund V, L.P. is holding 23,457,340 shares at $13,720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUVB

Equity return is now at value -11.20, with -10.80 for asset returns.