Here’s Our Rant About GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) went down by -6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.16. The company’s stock price has collected -2.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE :EAF) Right Now?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EAF is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for GrafTech International Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $2.25 above the current price. EAF currently public float of 262.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAF was 2.36M shares.

EAF’s Market Performance

EAF stocks went down by -2.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of -17.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for GrafTech International Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for EAF stocks with a simple moving average of -10.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAF stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EAF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EAF in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on June 16th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAF reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for EAF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

EAF Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -2.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAF fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.96. In addition, GrafTech International Ltd. saw -16.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAF starting from Germain Jean-Marc, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Dec 13. After this action, Germain Jean-Marc now owns 40,000 shares of GrafTech International Ltd., valued at $59,800 using the latest closing price.

Germain Jean-Marc, the Director of GrafTech International Ltd., purchase 35,000 shares at $12.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that Germain Jean-Marc is holding 35,000 shares at $446,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.44 for the present operating margin

+48.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrafTech International Ltd. stands at +28.86. Equity return is now at value -312.10, with 27.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.