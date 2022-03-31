Here’s How Your Trade Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Aggressively Right Now

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went down by -1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s stock price has collected 1.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IRWD is at 1.22.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.00, which is $1.34 above the current price. IRWD currently public float of 156.42M and currently shorts hold a 9.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IRWD was 2.62M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

IRWD stocks went up by 1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.43% and a quarterly performance of 6.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.02% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for IRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

IRWD Trading at 11.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +16.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.09. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Silver Ronald, who sale 3,031 shares at the price of $12.75 back on Mar 24. After this action, Silver Ronald now owns 105,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $38,645 using the latest closing price.

McHugh Julie, the Director of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $11.67 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that McHugh Julie is holding 118,373 shares at $233,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Equity return is now at value 116.90, with 55.40 for asset returns.