China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went up by 9.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.85. The company’s stock price has collected -11.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.46 x from its present earnings ratio.

CLEU currently public float of 9.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 624.91K shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -11.97% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of -1.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.42% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.62% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of -27.90% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 39.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.38%, as shares surge +32.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0742. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.