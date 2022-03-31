Buy or Sell Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s stock price has collected 6.87% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/26/22 that

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 117.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AQUA is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.27, which is $0.39 above the current price. AQUA currently public float of 119.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 902.37K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went up by 6.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.58% and a quarterly performance of 1.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.20% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 18.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $45 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to AQUA, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

AQUA Trading at 12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.20. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Fages Herve, who sale 20,438 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, Fages Herve now owns 41,315 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $919,765 using the latest closing price.

Fages Herve, the Executive Vice President of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 40,991 shares at $43.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Fages Herve is holding 41,315 shares at $1,766,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.38 for the present operating margin

+31.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +3.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 143.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.91. Total debt to assets is 44.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.