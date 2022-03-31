Buy or Sell Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went up by 2.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.53. The company’s stock price has collected 10.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/03/21 that Coursera Stock Rallies on Beat-and-Raise Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.93, which is $13.62 above the current price. COUR currently public float of 131.75M and currently shorts hold a 3.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 1.04M shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went up by 10.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.45% and a quarterly performance of -6.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.16% for Coursera Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.90% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of -25.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on March 30th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to COUR, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

COUR Trading at 14.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Vandenbosch Betty M., who sale 14,450 shares at the price of $20.07 back on Mar 18. After this action, Vandenbosch Betty M. now owns 162,431 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $290,051 using the latest closing price.

Vandenbosch Betty M., the See Remarks of Coursera Inc., sale 550 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vandenbosch Betty M. is holding 162,431 shares at $11,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.45 for the present operating margin

+60.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -34.97. Equity return is now at value -28.70, with -17.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.34.