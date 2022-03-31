Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) went down by -10.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.99. The company’s stock price has collected 3.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ :AOSL) Right Now?

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AOSL is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.67, which is $4.96 above the current price. AOSL currently public float of 21.40M and currently shorts hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AOSL was 688.31K shares.

AOSL’s Market Performance

AOSL stocks went up by 3.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.50% and a quarterly performance of 1.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.71% for AOSL stocks with a simple moving average of 41.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AOSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AOSL stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for AOSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AOSL in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $55 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AOSL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for AOSL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to AOSL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

AOSL Trading at 9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AOSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +10.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AOSL fell by -12.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.48. In addition, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited saw 4.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AOSL starting from Chang Mike F, who sale 56,400 shares at the price of $55.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, Chang Mike F now owns 4,392,210 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, valued at $3,102,000 using the latest closing price.

Xue Bing, the EVP-WW Sales & Bus Development of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, sale 4,024 shares at $49.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Xue Bing is holding 67,506 shares at $200,355 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AOSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.75 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited stands at +8.85. The total capital return value is set at 9.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 92.40, with 45.40 for asset returns.

Based on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.07. Total debt to assets is 21.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.