A Lesson to Learn: YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI)

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) went up by 3.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s stock price has collected 8.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/22 that Yeti Stock Stumbles. It Sees Supply-Chain Headwinds in 2022.

Is It Worth Investing in YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YETI) Right Now?

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YETI is at 2.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for YETI Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $91.50, which is $28.31 above the current price. YETI currently public float of 86.78M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YETI was 1.26M shares.

YETI’s Market Performance

YETI stocks went up by 8.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.69% and a quarterly performance of -22.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for YETI Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for YETI stocks with a simple moving average of -25.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YETI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YETI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for YETI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YETI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $113 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YETI reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for YETI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 24th, 2021.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to YETI, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

YETI Trading at 1.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YETI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YETI rose by +8.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.55. In addition, YETI Holdings Inc. saw -23.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YETI starting from Reintjes Matthew J, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $87.30 back on Dec 13. After this action, Reintjes Matthew J now owns 69,110 shares of YETI Holdings Inc., valued at $2,182,533 using the latest closing price.

Reintjes Matthew J, the President and CEO of YETI Holdings Inc., sale 40,004 shares at $101.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Reintjes Matthew J is holding 69,110 shares at $4,041,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YETI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.66 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for YETI Holdings Inc. stands at +15.07. Equity return is now at value 51.10, with 23.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.