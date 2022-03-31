A Lesson to Learn: Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI)

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went down by -0.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.64. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Chevron to Buy Biofuel Company for $3.15 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REGI) Right Now?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGI is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.68, which is $4.29 above the current price. REGI currently public float of 48.92M and currently shorts hold a 6.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGI was 1.99M shares.

REGI’s Market Performance

REGI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 43.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.64% for Renewable Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for REGI stocks with a simple moving average of 16.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for REGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REGI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $72 based on the research report published on July 16th of the previous year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGI reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for REGI stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on July 15th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to REGI, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

REGI Trading at 25.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.88. In addition, Renewable Energy Group Inc. saw 43.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGI starting from Bowen Eric, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $56.42 back on Nov 10. After this action, Bowen Eric now owns 61,818 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc., valued at $282,100 using the latest closing price.

Bowen Eric, the General Counsel and Secretary of Renewable Energy Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $57.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bowen Eric is holding 66,818 shares at $286,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.02 for the present operating margin

+11.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stands at +6.53. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.07.