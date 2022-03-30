Why Toast Inc. (TOST)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went up by 12.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.93. The company’s stock price has collected 6.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Toast Is Hot, but Software Is the Jam

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.83, which is $9.56 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 4.41M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went up by 6.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.46% and a quarterly performance of -41.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for Toast Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.22% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of -39.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $22 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TOST, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

TOST Trading at 0.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares surge +10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +6.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.05. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -37.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from BELL PAUL D, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $20.20 back on Feb 25. After this action, BELL PAUL D now owns 45,341 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $252,500 using the latest closing price.

Narang Aman, the COO & Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 182,762 shares at $30.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Narang Aman is holding 1,072,738 shares at $5,496,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.