We Analyzed the Future Direction of LianBio (LIAN), Here is What We Found

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) went up by 27.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s stock price has collected 23.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/01/21 that LianBio Stock Stumbles in Trading Debut, Falls Below IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio (NASDAQ :LIAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for LianBio declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.28, which is $16.14 above the current price. LIAN currently public float of 50.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIAN was 259.54K shares.

LIAN’s Market Performance

LIAN stocks went up by 23.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.39% and a quarterly performance of -43.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.85% for LianBio. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.90% for LIAN stocks with a simple moving average of -50.55% for the last 200 days.

LIAN Trading at -9.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN rose by +23.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.42. In addition, LianBio saw -42.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -91.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.48.

Based on LianBio (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 44.29.