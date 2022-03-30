Wall Street Pummels Veoneer Inc. (VNE) After Recent Earnings Report

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/04/21 that Qualcomm Snares Veoneer in $4.5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Veoneer Inc. (NYSE :VNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNE is at 2.29.

The average price from analysts is $36.99, which is -$3.59 below the current price. VNE currently public float of 111.50M and currently shorts hold a 8.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNE was 1.75M shares.

VNE’s Market Performance

VNE stocks went up by 2.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.09% and a quarterly performance of 3.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.78% for Veoneer Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.99% for VNE stocks with a simple moving average of 10.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNE stocks, with Danske Bank repeating the rating for VNE by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VNE in the upcoming period, according to Danske Bank is $37 based on the research report published on September 03rd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNE reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for VNE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 18th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to VNE, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 20th of the previous year.

VNE Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNE rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.92. In addition, Veoneer Inc. saw 4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNE starting from Pekar Raymond B., who sale 1,076 shares at the price of $35.30 back on Feb 18. After this action, Pekar Raymond B. now owns 14,570 shares of Veoneer Inc., valued at $37,983 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.77 for the present operating margin

+13.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veoneer Inc. stands at -23.23. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -20.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.