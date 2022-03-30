Wall Street Pummels Team Inc. (TISI) After Recent Earnings Report

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) went up by 19.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected 16.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Team Inc. (NYSE :TISI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TISI is at 1.93.

TISI currently public float of 19.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TISI was 2.40M shares.

TISI’s Market Performance

TISI stocks went up by 16.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 102.22% and a quarterly performance of 78.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.42% for Team Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 55.22% for TISI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.44% for the last 200 days.

TISI Trading at 96.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares surge +113.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +131.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TISI rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2813. In addition, Team Inc. saw 75.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TISI starting from Lederman Evan S., who purchase 8,300 shares at the price of $1.56 back on Mar 28. After this action, Lederman Evan S. now owns 34,300 shares of Team Inc., valued at $12,950 using the latest closing price.

Davis Jeffery Gerald, the Director of Team Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Davis Jeffery Gerald is holding 98,490 shares at $39,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TISI

Equity return is now at value -155.60, with -25.40 for asset returns.