Veritone Inc. (VERI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) went up by 8.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.14. The company’s stock price has collected 5.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ :VERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VERI is at 3.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Veritone Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $10.37 above the current price. VERI currently public float of 30.32M and currently shorts hold a 13.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VERI was 415.77K shares.

VERI’s Market Performance

VERI stocks went up by 5.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.40% and a quarterly performance of -14.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.00% for Veritone Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.06% for VERI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VERI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $22 based on the research report published on February 09th of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERI reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for VERI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Sell” to VERI, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

VERI Trading at 19.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.00%, as shares surge +19.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERI rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.05. In addition, Veritone Inc. saw -12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERI starting from GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Mar 15. After this action, GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III now owns 138,858 shares of Veritone Inc., valued at $14,700 using the latest closing price.

GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III, the Director of Veritone Inc., purchase 9,000 shares at $15.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that GRAZIADIO G LOUIS III is holding 206,508 shares at $141,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.79 for the present operating margin

+72.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritone Inc. stands at -61.22. Equity return is now at value -79.70, with -24.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.