Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Just Got Our Attention

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) went up by 0.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.64. The company’s stock price has collected 3.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE :VLO) Right Now?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VLO is at 1.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Valero Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.44, which is $1.33 above the current price. VLO currently public float of 407.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VLO was 4.43M shares.

VLO’s Market Performance

VLO stocks went up by 3.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.77% and a quarterly performance of 29.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Valero Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.01% for VLO stocks with a simple moving average of 27.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $80 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLO reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $95. The rating they have provided for VLO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to VLO, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on April 16th of the previous year.

VLO Trading at 11.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares surge +19.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +3.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.31. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw 28.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Gorder Joseph W, who sale 26,750 shares at the price of $82.33 back on Oct 25. After this action, Gorder Joseph W now owns 511,213 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $2,202,394 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.00 for the present operating margin

+2.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Valero Energy Corporation stands at +0.81. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.