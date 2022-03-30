UBS Group AG (UBS) Just Got Our Attention

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.49. The company’s stock price has collected 2.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/01/22 that UBS Shares Soar on Wealth Management Performance, Share Buybacks

Is It Worth Investing in UBS Group AG (NYSE :UBS) Right Now?

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBS is at 1.15.

UBS currently public float of 3.43B and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBS was 5.69M shares.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS stocks went up by 2.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.43% and a quarterly performance of 8.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.48% for UBS Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.49% for UBS stocks with a simple moving average of 12.99% for the last 200 days.

UBS Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +21.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.17. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 391.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.64. Total debt to assets is 21.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 310.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.