The Chart for ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) went up by 25.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.10. The company’s stock price has collected 19.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ :PIXY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PIXY is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ShiftPixy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PIXY currently public float of 20.42M and currently shorts hold a 3.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIXY was 7.44M shares.

PIXY’s Market Performance

PIXY stocks went up by 19.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.33% and a quarterly performance of -25.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for ShiftPixy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.72% for PIXY stocks with a simple moving average of -35.40% for the last 200 days.

PIXY Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.99%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIXY rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7025. In addition, ShiftPixy Inc. saw -28.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.76 for the present operating margin

-0.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for ShiftPixy Inc. stands at -116.85. Equity return is now at value -134.90, with -39.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.