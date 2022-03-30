Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $147.99. The company’s stock price has collected 1.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/01/21 that Salesforce, Snowflake, Zscaler, Box: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.30.

FANG currently public float of 176.48M and currently shorts hold a 3.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 2.95M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.46% and a quarterly performance of 25.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.34% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 32.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $170, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to FANG, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 5.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $135.10. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 28.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Dick Teresa L., who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $140.03 back on Mar 21. After this action, Dick Teresa L. now owns 59,808 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $350,069 using the latest closing price.

Soliman Jennifer, the Exec. VP and Chief HR Officer of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Soliman Jennifer is holding 9,506 shares at $294,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.