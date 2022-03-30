Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Auddia Inc. (AUUD)

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) went up by 23.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.30. The company’s stock price has collected 9.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ :AUUD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Auddia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.72 above the current price. AUUD currently public float of 8.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUUD was 64.12K shares.

AUUD’s Market Performance

AUUD stocks went up by 9.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.88% and a quarterly performance of 23.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.55% for Auddia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.26% for AUUD stocks with a simple moving average of -11.28% for the last 200 days.

AUUD Trading at 30.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +39.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +9.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7700. In addition, Auddia Inc. saw 28.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -458.00, with -153.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.43.