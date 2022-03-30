Oblong Inc. (OBLG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLG) went up by 45.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.22. The company’s stock price has collected 55.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ :OBLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OBLG is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oblong Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $12.16 above the current price. OBLG currently public float of 27.77M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OBLG was 81.01K shares.

OBLG’s Market Performance

OBLG stocks went up by 55.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.69% and a quarterly performance of -17.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.65% for Oblong Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.42% for OBLG stocks with a simple moving average of -52.02% for the last 200 days.

OBLG Trading at 18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.86%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OBLG rose by +55.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6337. In addition, Oblong Inc. saw -18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OBLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.14 for the present operating margin

+32.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oblong Inc. stands at -48.40. The total capital return value is set at -31.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.86. Equity return is now at value -27.20, with -21.60 for asset returns.

Based on Oblong Inc. (OBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.86. Total debt to assets is 13.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.