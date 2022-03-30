Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Dave Inc. (DAVE)

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) went up by 27.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected -13.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ :DAVE) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of DAVE was 1.35M shares.

DAVE’s Market Performance

DAVE stocks went down by -13.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.16% and a quarterly performance of -16.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.15% for Dave Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.85% for DAVE stocks with a simple moving average of -9.83% for the last 200 days.

DAVE Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.91%, as shares surge +93.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAVE fell by -13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.80. In addition, Dave Inc. saw -18.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DAVE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.