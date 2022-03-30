Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Costamare Inc. (NYSE :CMRE) Right Now?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMRE is at 1.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Costamare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $1.22 above the current price. CMRE currently public float of 54.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMRE was 866.20K shares.

CMRE’s Market Performance

CMRE stocks went up by 1.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.00% and a quarterly performance of 41.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.35% for Costamare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.29% for CMRE stocks with a simple moving average of 30.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CMRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMRE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6.50 based on the research report published on September 28th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMRE reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $6.50. The rating they have provided for CMRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CMRE, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

CMRE Trading at 20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +28.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRE rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Costamare Inc. saw 36.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRE

Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 10.00 for asset returns.