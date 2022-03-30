Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) went down by -2.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.30. The company’s stock price has collected -0.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :HIMX) Right Now?

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.66 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HIMX is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Himax Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67, which is $4.1 above the current price. HIMX currently public float of 148.70M and currently shorts hold a 15.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HIMX was 4.13M shares.

HIMX’s Market Performance

HIMX stocks went down by -0.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.86% and a quarterly performance of -15.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Himax Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.80% for HIMX stocks with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMX

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to HIMX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

HIMX Trading at 4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares surge +5.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMX fell by -0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Himax Technologies Inc. saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.23 for the present operating margin

+48.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Himax Technologies Inc. stands at +28.24. Equity return is now at value 63.40, with 34.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.