Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) went up by 12.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.40. The company’s stock price has collected 5.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/21 that Dutch Bros Stock Is Hot. Analysts Like the Coffee Chain’s Growth Prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE :BROS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Dutch Bros Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $66.88, which is $4.11 above the current price. BROS currently public float of 28.67M and currently shorts hold a 34.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BROS was 1.99M shares.

BROS’s Market Performance

BROS stocks went up by 5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.20% and a quarterly performance of 24.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Dutch Bros Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.60% for BROS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BROS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BROS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to BROS, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

BROS Trading at 23.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +32.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROS rose by +5.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.81. In addition, Dutch Bros Inc. saw 23.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BROS starting from Jemley Charles, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $48.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, Jemley Charles now owns 1,257,032 shares of Dutch Bros Inc., valued at $731,543 using the latest closing price.

Maxwell Brian, the Chief Operating Officer of Dutch Bros Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $48.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Maxwell Brian is holding 1,321,620 shares at $585,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BROS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.75 for the present operating margin

+29.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dutch Bros Inc. stands at -2.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.