Here’s Our Rant About Guardant Health Inc. (GH)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) went up by 10.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.43. The company’s stock price has collected 10.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ :GH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GH is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Guardant Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $133.64, which is $66.14 above the current price. GH currently public float of 97.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GH was 1.14M shares.

GH’s Market Performance

GH stocks went up by 10.76% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.86% and a quarterly performance of -29.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.70% for Guardant Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.72% for GH stocks with a simple moving average of -32.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $115 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to GH, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

GH Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.89. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from MERESMAN STANLEY J, who sale 4,934 shares at the price of $58.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, MERESMAN STANLEY J now owns 4,059 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $289,823 using the latest closing price.

MERESMAN STANLEY J, the Director of Guardant Health Inc., sale 4,934 shares at $86.08 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that MERESMAN STANLEY J is holding 4,059 shares at $424,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.36 for the present operating margin

+66.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -108.57. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.72.