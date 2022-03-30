Here’s How Your Trade TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Aggressively Right Now

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.03. The company’s stock price has collected 1.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE :TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTE is at 0.88.

TTE currently public float of 2.47B and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTE was 3.04M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

TTE stocks went up by 1.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.32% and a quarterly performance of 0.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for TotalEnergies SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for TTE stocks with a simple moving average of 5.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to TTE, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

TTE Trading at -5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.66. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 4.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 5.80, with 2.30 for asset returns.