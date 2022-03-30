Here’s How Your Trade ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Aggressively Right Now

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) went up by 1.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.05. The company’s stock price has collected -0.51% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE :PUMP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PUMP is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ProPetro Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.27, which is $1.49 above the current price. PUMP currently public float of 78.49M and currently shorts hold a 3.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.10M shares.

PUMP’s Market Performance

PUMP stocks went down by -0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.91% and a quarterly performance of 64.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for ProPetro Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for PUMP stocks with a simple moving average of 43.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to PUMP, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

PUMP Trading at 12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +11.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.83. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw 70.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from Armour Spencer D III, who sale 32,931 shares at the price of $12.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, Armour Spencer D III now owns 54,515 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $411,967 using the latest closing price.

Armour Spencer D III, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 32,931 shares at $10.86 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Armour Spencer D III is holding 54,515 shares at $357,631 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.46 for the present operating margin

+9.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPetro Holding Corp. stands at -6.20. Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.