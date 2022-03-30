Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (AVAL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) went down by -12.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.41. The company’s stock price has collected -14.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE :AVAL) Right Now?

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.76, which is $2.07 above the current price. AVAL currently public float of 21.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVAL was 87.07K shares.

AVAL’s Market Performance

AVAL stocks went down by -14.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly performance of -12.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.77% for AVAL stocks with a simple moving average of -17.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVAL stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for AVAL by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for AVAL in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $6.20 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVAL reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for AVAL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to AVAL, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

AVAL Trading at -15.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVAL fell by -14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.34. In addition, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AVAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. stands at +8.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.