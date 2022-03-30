GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went up by 8.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.05. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that GoodRx Pullback Is ‘Attractive Entry Point.’ Why This Analyst Upgraded the Stock.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

GDRX currently public float of 80.02M and currently shorts hold a 13.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 2.82M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.96% and a quarterly performance of -41.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.82% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.12% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -43.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $17 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to GDRX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

GDRX Trading at -13.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.40%, as shares surge +14.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.37. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -41.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from Idea Men, LLC, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $33.05 back on Jan 03. After this action, Idea Men, LLC now owns 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $85,927 using the latest closing price.

Slutsky Andrew, the President, Consumer of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 35,829 shares at $32.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Slutsky Andrew is holding 2,884,529 shares at $1,160,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.60 for asset returns.