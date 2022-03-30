Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SentinelOne Inc. (S)?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.53. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE :S) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for SentinelOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50, which is $8.0 above the current price. S currently public float of 90.62M and currently shorts hold a 9.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of S was 4.75M shares.

S’s Market Performance

S stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.73% and a quarterly performance of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for SentinelOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.74% for S stocks with a simple moving average of -21.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $37 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see S reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for S stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to S, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on February 18th of the current year.

S Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares sank -2.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -1.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.44. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw -19.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Bernhardt David J., who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $40.33 back on Mar 25. After this action, Bernhardt David J. now owns 106,832 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $155,258 using the latest closing price.

Bernhardt David J., the Chief Financial Officer of SentinelOne Inc., sale 3,850 shares at $41.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Bernhardt David J. is holding 106,832 shares at $161,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.49 for the present operating margin

+59.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -132.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.36.