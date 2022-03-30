Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IonQ Inc. (IONQ)?

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) went down by -5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.90. The company’s stock price has collected -16.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in IonQ Inc. (NYSE :IONQ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for IonQ Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.25, which is $10.61 above the current price. IONQ currently public float of 114.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IONQ was 3.17M shares.

IONQ’s Market Performance

IONQ stocks went down by -16.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.47% and a quarterly performance of -27.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.25% for IonQ Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.54% for IONQ stocks with a simple moving average of -6.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for IONQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2021.

IONQ Trading at -6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -14.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONQ fell by -16.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, IonQ Inc. saw -25.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONQ starting from You Harry L., who sale 1,325,000 shares at the price of $19.78 back on Dec 09. After this action, You Harry L. now owns 7,425,000 shares of IonQ Inc., valued at $26,206,703 using the latest closing price.

You Harry L., the Director of IonQ Inc., sale 902,360 shares at $21.23 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that You Harry L. is holding 8,750,000 shares at $19,160,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONQ

Equity return is now at value -10.40, with -8.90 for asset returns.

Based on IonQ Inc. (IONQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.