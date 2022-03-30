Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) went down by -6.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.72. The company’s stock price has collected -15.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :ACRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACRX is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $3.97 above the current price. ACRX currently public float of 118.08M and currently shorts hold a 1.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACRX was 1.01M shares.

ACRX’s Market Performance

ACRX stocks went down by -15.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.12% and a quarterly performance of -43.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.78% for ACRX stocks with a simple moving average of -66.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACRX

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACRX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for ACRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2019.

ACRX Trading at -31.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -35.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACRX fell by -15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3541. In addition, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -50.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1294.78 for the present operating margin

-33.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1245.53. Equity return is now at value 98.70, with -44.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.