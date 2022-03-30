Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) went down by -1.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s stock price has collected -4.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ :CREX) Right Now?

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CREX is at 3.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Creative Realities Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. CREX currently public float of 14.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CREX was 1.73M shares.

CREX’s Market Performance

CREX stocks went down by -4.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.45% and a quarterly performance of -42.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.54% for Creative Realities Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.89% for CREX stocks with a simple moving average of -45.72% for the last 200 days.

CREX Trading at -29.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.23%, as shares sank -22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8782. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw -41.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from HARRIS DONALD A, who purchase 75,400 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Mar 25. After this action, HARRIS DONALD A now owns 266,293 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $64,844 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS DONALD A, the Director of Creative Realities Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $1.32 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that HARRIS DONALD A is holding 172,522 shares at $66,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.02 for the present operating margin

+37.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc. stands at +1.26.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.