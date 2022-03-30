Can Uxin Limited (UXIN) Remain Competitive?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) went down by -18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.82. The company’s stock price has collected -17.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ :UXIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UXIN is at 0.52.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

UXIN currently public float of 281.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UXIN was 1.19M shares.

UXIN’s Market Performance

UXIN stocks went down by -17.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.48% and a quarterly performance of -12.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.25% for Uxin Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.55% for UXIN stocks with a simple moving average of -48.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UXIN

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UXIN reach a price target of $7.70. The rating they have provided for UXIN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2019.

UXIN Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.71%, as shares surge +23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UXIN fell by -17.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0770. In addition, Uxin Limited saw -23.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UXIN

Equity return is now at value 91.80, with -162.00 for asset returns.