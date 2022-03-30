Can SOC Telemed Inc. (TLMD) Remain Competitive?

SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) went up by 0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ :TLMD) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $2.75, which is $0.02 above the current price. TLMD currently public float of 88.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLMD was 1.28M shares.

TLMD’s Market Performance

TLMD stocks went up by 0.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.36% and a quarterly performance of 127.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.91% for SOC Telemed Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.31% for TLMD stocks with a simple moving average of 5.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLMD stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TLMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TLMD in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2 based on the research report published on January 07th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLMD reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TLMD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to TLMD, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on February 16th of the previous year.

TLMD Trading at 27.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +2.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +243.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLMD rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, SOC Telemed Inc. saw 132.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TLMD

Equity return is now at value -128.90, with -79.20 for asset returns.