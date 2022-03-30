Buy or Sell Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) went up by 10.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.59. The company’s stock price has collected 9.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/21 that Ambarella Stock Rises Sharply on Earnings Beat and Analyst Price Boosts

Is It Worth Investing in Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ :AMBA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Ambarella Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $174.06, which is $65.8 above the current price. AMBA currently public float of 34.90M and currently shorts hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBA was 856.18K shares.

AMBA’s Market Performance

AMBA stocks went up by 9.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.51% and a quarterly performance of -46.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.10% for Ambarella Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.60% for AMBA stocks with a simple moving average of -23.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $175 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $230. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to AMBA, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

AMBA Trading at -10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA rose by +9.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.46. In addition, Ambarella Inc. saw -46.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from Schwarting Elizabeth M, who sale 113 shares at the price of $92.95 back on Mar 17. After this action, Schwarting Elizabeth M now owns 2,914 shares of Ambarella Inc., valued at $10,503 using the latest closing price.

Day Christopher, the VP, Marketing of Ambarella Inc., sale 7,405 shares at $91.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Day Christopher is holding 19,355 shares at $675,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.51 for the present operating margin

+62.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc. stands at -7.96. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.