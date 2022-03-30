Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went up by 10.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.90. The company’s stock price has collected 12.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/20 that Big Hotel Owners Could Gain From a Government-Orchestrated Debt Relief

Is It Worth Investing in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE :AHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AHT is at 2.06.

Today, the average trading volume of AHT was 1.20M shares.

AHT’s Market Performance

AHT stocks went up by 12.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.58% and a quarterly performance of -1.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.15% for AHT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHT

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AHT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 06th, 2020.

AHT Trading at 19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +28.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHT rose by +12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.61. In addition, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. saw 6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHT starting from Ansell Benjamin J MD, who sale 43 shares at the price of $14.72 back on Nov 08. After this action, Ansell Benjamin J MD now owns 110 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., valued at $633 using the latest closing price.

Ansell Benjamin J MD, the Director of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., sale 123 shares at $14.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Ansell Benjamin J MD is holding 20,620 shares at $1,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHT

Equity return is now at value 289.10, with -6.60 for asset returns.