A Lesson to Learn: Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGI) went up by 41.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.82. The company’s stock price has collected -12.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ADGI) Right Now?

ADGI currently public float of 51.73M and currently shorts hold a 10.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADGI was 3.07M shares.

ADGI’s Market Performance

ADGI stocks went down by -12.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.45% and a quarterly performance of -50.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Adagio Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.25% for ADGI stocks with a simple moving average of -74.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADGI

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADGI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for ADGI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ADGI, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

ADGI Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -12.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADGI rose by +28.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. saw -46.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.