ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) went up by 19.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s stock price has collected 19.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :THMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for THMO is at 2.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. THMO currently public float of 9.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THMO was 160.23K shares.

THMO’s Market Performance

THMO stocks went up by 19.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.25% and a quarterly performance of -26.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -69.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.10% for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.63% for THMO stocks with a simple moving average of -53.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THMO

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to THMO, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

THMO Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.12%, as shares surge +19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THMO rose by +19.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6125. In addition, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. saw -24.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for THMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.29 for the present operating margin

+10.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stands at -167.81. The total capital return value is set at -87.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.13. Equity return is now at value -150.80, with -51.70 for asset returns.

Based on ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO), the company’s capital structure generated 135.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.46. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.