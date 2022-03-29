The Lovesac Company (LOVE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) went up by 30.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.51. The company’s stock price has collected 2.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ :LOVE) Right Now?

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.07 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOVE is at 2.40.

LOVE currently public float of 14.04M and currently shorts hold a 14.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOVE was 340.29K shares.

LOVE’s Market Performance

LOVE stocks went up by 2.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.77% and a quarterly performance of -30.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for The Lovesac Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.77% for LOVE stocks with a simple moving average of -1.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOVE stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for LOVE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LOVE in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $40 based on the research report published on September 11th of the previous year 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOVE reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for LOVE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 10th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to LOVE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

LOVE Trading at 35.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares surge +45.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOVE rose by +27.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.51. In addition, The Lovesac Company saw -28.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOVE starting from Krause Albert Jack, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $55.06 back on Jan 14. After this action, Krause Albert Jack now owns 105,328 shares of The Lovesac Company, valued at $137,640 using the latest closing price.

HEYER ANDREW R, the Director of The Lovesac Company, sale 19,623 shares at $66.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that HEYER ANDREW R is holding 204,963 shares at $1,304,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.64 for the present operating margin

+52.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Lovesac Company stands at +4.59. The total capital return value is set at 15.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.87. Equity return is now at value 30.70, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 48.72 and the total asset turnover is 2.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.