The Chart for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/21 that Citizens Financial to Buy Investors Bancorp in $3.5 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :CFG) Right Now?

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFG is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Citizens Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.26, which is $13.05 above the current price. CFG currently public float of 420.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFG was 5.07M shares.

CFG’s Market Performance

CFG stocks went down by -2.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.98% and a quarterly performance of 1.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Citizens Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.12% for CFG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFG

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFG reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for CFG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CFG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 11th of the current year.

CFG Trading at -7.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFG fell by -2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.48. In addition, Citizens Financial Group Inc. saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stands at +32.86. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.