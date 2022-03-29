Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) went down by -6.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.12% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :PTEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PTEN is at 2.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.81, which is $0.75 above the current price. PTEN currently public float of 208.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PTEN was 3.82M shares.

PTEN’s Market Performance

PTEN stocks went down by -1.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.56% and a quarterly performance of 68.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.91% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.04% for PTEN stocks with a simple moving average of 55.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PTEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PTEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for PTEN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PTEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $10.25 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PTEN reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for PTEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PTEN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PTEN Trading at 16.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares surge +4.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTEN fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.25. In addition, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. saw 78.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PTEN starting from BERNS KENNETH N, who sale 58,860 shares at the price of $15.37 back on Mar 23. After this action, BERNS KENNETH N now owns 971,772 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., valued at $904,678 using the latest closing price.

BERNS KENNETH N, the Executive Vice President of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., sale 70,000 shares at $15.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that BERNS KENNETH N is holding 70,000 shares at $1,068,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PTEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.10 for the present operating margin

-42.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at -48.42. Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -21.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.