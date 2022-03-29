Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) went down by -14.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.57. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/18/21 that Adobe, Smith & Wesson, Orphazyme: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :ANPC) Right Now?

ANPC currently public float of 5.18M and currently shorts hold a 30.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANPC was 906.48K shares.

ANPC’s Market Performance

ANPC stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.09% and a quarterly performance of -64.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.32% for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -30.50% for ANPC stocks with a simple moving average of -83.21% for the last 200 days.

ANPC Trading at -46.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares sank -40.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANPC fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5614. In addition, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. saw -67.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.