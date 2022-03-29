nCino Inc. (NCNO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) went down by -5.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.43. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ :NCNO) Right Now?

NCNO currently public float of 60.97M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NCNO was 903.83K shares.

NCNO’s Market Performance

NCNO stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.96% and a quarterly performance of -24.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.25% for nCino Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.41% for NCNO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NCNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NCNO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NCNO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NCNO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $80 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NCNO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 09th of the previous year.

NCNO Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -8.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCNO fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.45. In addition, nCino Inc. saw -22.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NCNO starting from Naude Pierre, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $55.34 back on Dec 15. After this action, Naude Pierre now owns 631,960 shares of nCino Inc., valued at $2,767,193 using the latest closing price.

Lunsford Jeffrey W, the Director of nCino Inc., sale 1,289 shares at $61.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Lunsford Jeffrey W is holding 243,404 shares at $78,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NCNO

Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -9.30 for asset returns.