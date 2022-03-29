Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s stock price has collected 6.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ :BGFV) Right Now?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BGFV is at 2.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.50, which is $10.3 above the current price. BGFV currently public float of 20.74M and currently shorts hold a 41.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BGFV was 954.84K shares.

BGFV’s Market Performance

BGFV stocks went up by 6.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.66% and a quarterly performance of -9.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.51% for BGFV stocks with a simple moving average of -21.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BGFV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BGFV stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for BGFV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BGFV in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $15 based on the research report published on October 21st of the previous year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BGFV reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for BGFV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2017.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to BGFV, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

BGFV Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGFV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.20%, as shares surge +6.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGFV rose by +6.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.52. In addition, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation saw -6.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BGFV starting from Starr Shane O, who sale 7,750 shares at the price of $16.53 back on Mar 09. After this action, Starr Shane O now owns 13,550 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, valued at $128,108 using the latest closing price.

FRALEY JEFFREY L, the Senior VP, Human Resources of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, sale 7,750 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that FRALEY JEFFREY L is holding 12,375 shares at $125,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BGFV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+37.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at +8.81. Equity return is now at value 38.60, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.